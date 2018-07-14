Rays catcher Wilson Ramos has withdrawn as the American League starter for Tuesday's All-Star Game after suffering a hamstring injury in Saturday's game against Minnesota.

Ramos, who was named an All-Star for the second time and for the first time as a starter, said he's also "probably" going to face a stint on the disabled list.

He left the game, a 19-6 Tampa Bay victory, in the sixth inning with left hamstring tightness. He grounded out to third and didn't run with full effort to first. He was replaced by Jesus Sucre.

"It's disappointing," he said. "It's very frustrating to not participate in the All-Star Game, but it's better to miss one game than two months. I have to be smart and do my rehab well and come back strong."

Ramos said he will still attend the All-Star Game before returning to Tampa to rehab. Royals catcher Salvador Perez will likely start in his place.

Ramos is batting .297 this season with 14 home runs and 53 RBIs. Tampa Bay did not officially announce a roster move after the game.