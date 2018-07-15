After giving up seven runs and a season-high 10 hits in 4⅔ innings, a frustrated Michael Fulmer voiced his displeasure with plate umpire Pat Hoberg's strike zone throughout Saturday's game.

"The guy was god-awful,'' the Tigers starter said of Hoberg, following Detroit's 9-1 loss to Houston. "It was a bad day for him and for me. ... You can't give a team like the Astros extra strikes. It's just what it boils down to. I made my fair share of mistakes, but there's 10 calls about pitches inside the zone that he called balls. I let him know he missed 10.''

Josh Reddick and Evan Gattis hit back-to-back solo homers in the fifth to chase Fulmer, who said he felt like he had some of his better stuff this season.

"I don't think we let him get ahead too often,'' Reddick said. "We seemed to jump on his fastball when he threw strikes and it really paid off for us."

Fulmer (3-9) lost his fourth straight decision and has allowed at least three runs in each of his past five outings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.