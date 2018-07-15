        <
          Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez to DL with ankle sprain

          11:01 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The Boston Red Sox have placed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right ankle.

          Rodriguez suffered the injury during Boston's 6-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday when he landed awkwardly and tumbled to the ground after attempting to cover first base.

          Rodriguez is 11-3 with a 3.44 ERA in 19 starts this season for the Red Sox, who announced the roster move before Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

          Left-hander Brian Johnson was activated from the 10-day DL to replace Rodriguez on Boston's roster and will start Sunday.

