MLB trade deadline: Latest buzz, news and analysis

With an impressive skill set that includes a big bat, Manny Machado has had several big moments for the Orioles during his career. (1:16)

The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching. Stay up to date with the latest deals, rumors and analysis heading into the 4 p.m. ET, July 31 deadline.

Jerry Cransick's trade buzz

The Red Sox and Braves are both interested in Mike Moustakas as a trade-deadline acquisition, sources say. The Yankees have already been mentioned as a potential landing spot. There's enough of a market for Moose that it's more likely than not the Royals deal him this month.

Owner John Middleton has emerged as a driving force in Philly. He's very aggressive and has no reservations about spending money. This is hard to fathom, but I've talked to people who think he might try to sign both Bryce Harper and Manny Machado as free agents this winter. Meanwhile, Milwaukee owner Mark Attanasio is another guy with an inclination to go for it.

If the Machado sweepstakes does come down to the Brewers and Phillies, we might be looking at a great owner smackdown.

