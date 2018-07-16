Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer reacts to being named the National League's starting pitcher for the All-Star Game in Washington. (0:39)

Nationals ace Max Scherzer will start for the National League in the All-Star Game on his home field Tuesday, while Red Sox ace Chris Sale will start his third consecutive game for the American League.

Scherzer leads the NL with 182 strikeouts and is tied for the league lead in wins with 12. Philadelphia's Aaron Nola and Chicago's Jon Lester also have 12.

Scherzer also is third in the league with a 2.41 ERA. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who will manage the NL, said Scherzer's start is "well-deserved."

"It's his city," Roberts said. "It's his ballpark."

Scherzer started last year's All-Star Game in Miami and also was the starter in 2013 at Citi Field as a member of the Tigers.

Sale will become only the third pitcher to start the All-Star Game in three consecutive years, joining Lefty Gomez (1933-35) and Robin Roberts (1953-55).

Scherzer's teammate, outfielder Bryce Harper will bat sixth for the NL. Harper is hitting .214 with a .365 on-base percentage, .468 slugging percentage, 23 home runs and 54 RBIs. Despite his hitting struggles, Harper is an All-Star -- voted in by fans -- for the sixth time in his seven-year major league career.