Longtime Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina said he'd "welcome the opportunity" if he had a chance to a be player-manager during his last contract year with St. Louis in 2020.

"For any player, that would be a dream to be considered for such a role," Molina told ESPN's Marly Rivera. "It would be a dream. I'm not shutting the door to anything. I am very open. Of course, maybe I would like to spend some time with my family first. But if such an opportunity comes up, obviously I would accept it."

The 36-year-old Molina, considered one of the game's best catchers, has spent his entire 15-year career with the Cardinals. He made his comments in Washington at Nationals Park, where he was preparing for his ninth All-Star Game.

"I love to be around baseball," he said. "Right now I'm focused on being a player and helping my team win."

The Cardinals fired Mike Matheny on Saturday after six and a half seasons as manager, and named Mike Schildt to serve as interim manager. Molina knows the organization is looking to him to be a stabilizing influence in the clubhouse.

Molina already holds several franchise records. He became the all-time Cardinals leader in games caught with 1,439 on April 8, 2016, and he has the franchise record for most postseason hits. He has won eight Gold Gloves.

"Of course a lot of the players in that clubhouse have respect for me and talk to me about everything," he said. "So with my experience, I certainly try to help them, to make things easier for everyone. My main role is to help the team.

"And I love that role. And I love that my teammates feel comfortable coming to me."

Molina had nothing but praise for Matheny, whom he called a very good leader.

"The fact that he lost his job, as a ballplayer, I feel bad, because it's my fault," Molina said. "Managers don't play. We the players play. But we understand that's baseball. Ups and downs, and now I'm focused to work with my new manager to win this season."