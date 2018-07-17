Bryce Harper is not afraid to show his emotions and have some fun while winning the Home Run Derby in spectacular fashion. (1:48)

There is much joy in the nation's capital. Mighty Bryce Harper has struck it big.

Wearing a District of Columbia flag bandana on his forehead, the Washington Nationals star finished the final round of Monday's Home Run Derby with 19 homers at Nationals Park the night before the All-Star Game, winning the contest dramatically in bonus time over Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber.

It was the second Home Run Derby for Harper and the first for the rest of the field. Harper lost to Yoenis Cespedes in the 2013 final at Citi Field in New York.

After Monday's victory, Harper was quick to compliment his pitcher, his father, Ron.

"You're only as good as your BP guy. My dad was unbelievable tonight," Harper said. "Threw a lot of strikes, and we got in a row right there with a little left. Schwarber put up a fight, unbelievable job he did, and I knew I was going to have to hit 20, 25 to beat Schwarbs, and I got out there and got on a roll."

Harper beat the Dodgers' Max Muncy 13-12 to reach the final, with Schwarber advancing with a 21-20 win over Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins.

In the first round, Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar faced Hoskins, Muncy met Cubs infielder Javier Baez, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was pitted against Schwarber, and Harper eliminated Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Schwarber and Baez were the 18th pair of teammates to enter the Derby. The Cubs also had two players in the competition in 2015, when Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo competed in Cincinnati.

Schwarber said he had a good feeling that it was Harper's night.

"As soon as I got done with my [final] round, I told myself that he had it," Schwarber said. "I knew he had the home crowd behind him and he's a prolific power hitter with a great swing. For him to come in and do that, it was getting close to the wire, then all of a sudden he started racking them off one at a time. You just accept your fate there."

Schwarber said he told Harper that if they both ended up in the finals, "the whole crowd would be against me."

Harper, a free agent at the end of the season, thanked the home crowd for their support.

"They come out and support me every single night, and they did it tonight, and I couldn't be more blessed and humbled to be here," Harper said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.