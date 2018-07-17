Bryce Harper not only gave Washington Nationals fans a treat by winning the Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on Monday night, he also gave them cheaper tickets.

Before the contest, the Nationals sent out an email to their mailing list promising to reduce ticket prices of lower-level seats by $1 for every home run Harper hit, down to as low as $1.

Harper hit 45 home runs en route to winning the trophy. With lower-level tickets in two sections starting at less than that amount, it means tickets to those five games will sell for a dollar while supply lasts, as long as fans use one of the two discount codes sent out by the team.

Games eligible for the discount are games against the New York Mets on July 31 and Aug. 1 and games against the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 2, 4 and 5.

Through the All-Star break, the Nationals are 12th in the league in average attendance, averaging 31,775 fans per game.