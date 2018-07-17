The Washington Nationals will get a key piece back coming out of the All-Star break.

Right-hander Stephen Strasburg, who's been on the disabled list since June 10 with right shoulder inflammation, will be activated Friday ahead of a start that night against the Atlanta Braves in Washington, manager Davey Martinez said.

Stephen Strasburg has not pitched since a June 8 loss to the Giants because of a shoulder injury. Brad Mangin/Getty Images

Strasburg pitched 5 2/3 innings in a rehab start for Class A Potomac on Sunday, allowing three runs while striking out seven and walking one. It was his second rehab start since going on the DL. He allowed one run in 3 1/3 innings for Potomac on July 11.

The Nationals could use a lift. They entered the All-Star break 48-48 and 5½ games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East.

Strasburg is 6-6 with a 3.46 ERA this season, striking out 95 in 80 2/3 innings.

Martinez also said that Ryan Zimmerman, who has been out since May 10 with a strained right oblique, could return Friday.