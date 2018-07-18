As trade rumors whirl, Machado snaps selfie with Dodgers' Kemp

WASHINGTON -- Manny Machado is all smiles these days.

As if having a great first half and being the trade-deadline darling weren't enough, Machado snapped a selfie in the middle of the All-Star Game. But it was whom he took it with that made it the talk of the game.

Following a leadoff double by Matt Kemp in the bottom of the second inning, Machado moseyed over to second base, whipped out his phone and took a picture of himself and the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder.

In his first full season as the Baltimore Orioles' shortstop, Machado was voted the American League starter after a first half in which he hit .315 with 24 home runs and 65 RBIs. A free agent after this season, the 26-year old slugger is widely expected to be traded before the All-Star break concludes later this week.

Machado has been at the center of trade rumors over the past weeks, and reports have surfaced that the Orioles have a deal in place. The Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies are thought to be the two main suitors for Machado's services.