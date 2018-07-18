        <
        >

          As trade rumors whirl, Machado snaps selfie with Dodgers' Kemp

          The selfie heard round the world. Patrick Smith/Getty Images
          10:12 PM ET
          • Eddie MatzESPN Senior Writer
            Close
              Eddie Matz covers the Washington Nationals and the world of Major League Baseball for ESPN.com. He's been writing for ESPN since 2002, and is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania.
            Follow on Twitter

          WASHINGTON -- Manny Machado is all smiles these days.

          As if having a great first half and being the trade-deadline darling weren't enough, Machado snapped a selfie in the middle of the All-Star Game. But it was whom he took it with that made it the talk of the game.

          Following a leadoff double by Matt Kemp in the bottom of the second inning, Machado moseyed over to second base, whipped out his phone and took a picture of himself and the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder.

          In his first full season as the Baltimore Orioles' shortstop, Machado was voted the American League starter after a first half in which he hit .315 with 24 home runs and 65 RBIs. A free agent after this season, the 26-year old slugger is widely expected to be traded before the All-Star break concludes later this week.

          Machado has been at the center of trade rumors over the past weeks, and reports have surfaced that the Orioles have a deal in place. The Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies are thought to be the two main suitors for Machado's services.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices