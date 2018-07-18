The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the verge of acquiring All-Star shortstop Manny Machado from the Baltimore Orioles for a package that includes outfield prospect Yusniel Diaz, according to The Athletic.

ESPN's Buster Olney had reported earlier Tuesday that the Orioles had the structure of a deal in place for Machado and were working through specific aspects of the trade.

As Machado prepared for Tuesday night's All-Star Game in what could be his final appearance in a Baltimore uniform, the Orioles were going through medical records and other paperwork involved in the transaction, sources told Olney.

Diaz, 21, who homered twice in Sunday's Futures game, is hitting .314 this season with six home runs and 30 RBIs in 59 games for the Dodgers' Double-A Tulsa team and is ranked as one of the team's top prospects.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers were also among the teams that reportedly had made a strong push to acquire Machado, who came into the All-Star break hitting .315 with 24 home runs and 65 RBIs.

Machado, 26, spoke briefly to reporters in the American League clubhouse before the All-Star Game on Tuesday and said he has not received any updates on his status from the Orioles or his agent.

"Nothing," he said. "I haven't heard anything. I'm just worried about the game today. Whatever happens moving forward will happen, and there will be a time and place for everything."

Machado later pulled out his phone and snapped a selfie with Dodgers All-Star Matt Kemp, who had pulled into second base with a double leading off the second inning.

Olney reported Sunday that even if the Phillies do not trade for Machado this summer, they would ardently pursue him as a free agent after the season. Philadelphia's front office is loaded with former Orioles officials who were involved in the drafting and developing of Machado -- including president Andy MacPhail, general manager Matt Klentak and assistant GM Ned Rice.