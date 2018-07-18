        <
        >

          Astros' Alex Bregman wins All-Star Game MVP after go-ahead HR in 10th

          1:01 AM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          WASHINGTON -- Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was named the All-Star Game MVP for his go-ahead home run in the 10th inning that sent the American League to an 8-6 victory.

          Bregman's homer off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling was one of a record-breaking 10 in the game, and it put the AL ahead for good, as baseball's best put on a power exhibition in the late innings. Bregman's Astros teammate George Springer hit one out immediately after Bregman.

          "I took a cutter down the middle first pitch, then kind of went into battle mode and was just trying to put a line drive in play and it left the yard, it was crazy. A lot of fun," Bregman said. "Normally when we go back-to-back I have to hit it after Springer does because he leads off, so it was pretty cool to see them go back-to-back."

          The 24-year-old Bregman is a first-time All-Star in his third major league season. He hit 19 homers last season and has 20 so far this year.

          "I've seen it before. I haven't seen it before in an All-Star Game like this,'' AL manager A.J. Hinch of Houston said. "Pretty proud of them.''

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices