Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will return Thursday for the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats after being sidelined since June 7 with a patellar tendon strain in his left knee.

The Fisher Cats open a four-game series against Harrisburg on Thursday.

The 19-year-old third baseman was hitting .407 with 11 home runs and 55 RBIs for the Fisher Cats at the time of his injury.

He has played in four rehab games, going 3-for-10 in three games with the Blue Jays' Rookie League club in the Gulf Coast League and 2-for-4 on Tuesday in a game with Toronto's Advanced A team in the Florida State League.

Guerrero was ranked as the No. 2 prospect in Major League Baseball by ESPN's Keith Law. His father, Vladimir Guerrero, will be inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, this year.