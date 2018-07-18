Yoenis Cespedes played first base for the first time in his career Wednesday in a rehab game for the New York Mets' Rookie League club.

Cespedes played all nine innings and went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer.

The 32-year-old outfielder has been out since May 15 with hip flexor and chronic heel injuries. He has told the Mets he is willing to move to first base, assistant general manager John Ricco told the New York Post last week.

The Mets, however, have said they anticipate Cespedes returning from the disabled list as an outfielder. He could return as soon as Friday, when the Mets play the New York Yankees.

Cespedes, who has 162 career home runs in his seven seasons, is hitting .255 with eight homers and 28 RBIs in 37 games.