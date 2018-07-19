Chicago Cubs closer Brandon Morrow is going back on the 10-day disabled list, this time with right biceps inflammation.

The move is retroactive to Monday. Chicago kicks off MLB's second half of the season against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET).

Morrow spent time on the disabled list a month ago when he suffered back spasms while undressing. The right-hander has battled injuries throughout his career.

Anthony Bass was activated to take his place on the roster.

Morrow was signed in the offseason after he played one season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and dominated the Cubs in the postseason.

He has appeared in 35 games and has a 1.47 ERA and a career-high 22 saves. Right-hander Steve Cishek, who has three saves, looks to get some opportunities to close, in addition to Justin Wilson, Pedro Strop and Carl Edwards Jr.

Edwards was activated from the paternity list before Thursday's game, and Albert Almora Jr. came off the family medical emergency list. David Bote and Rob Zastryzny were sent down to make room.