Addition of Jesse Chavez might just be the start for Cubs

CHICAGO -- Help might be coming just in time for the Chicago Cubs.

The team used six relievers in their first game back from the All-Star break, and considering they have the busiest second-half schedule in baseball, the addition of righty Jesse Chavez from the Texas Rangers on Thursday might not be the last move the team makes.

"I don't think it's going to be the end of it," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said with a laugh after the Cubs 9-6 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. "They (the front office) enjoy it too much."

It's true. Cubs brass has been as active as any in the month of July. First they were sellers, during their rebuilding years, then they became buyers once the team began to contend. In 2016, it was Aroldis Chapman who came on board, helping the Cubs to a World Series. Last year, they acquired Jose Quintana, during the All-Star break, and now it's Chavez.

Jesse Chavez, with a 3.51 ERA in 30 games this season, can spot start or come out of the bullpen for the Cubs. Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire

Chavez can spot start or come out of the bullpen as he joins his ninth different team, but the Cubs probably aren't done because their starting staff -- save All-Star Jon Lester -- continues to falter.

Thursday was another rough night for Kyle Hendricks, who allowed nine hits and three runs in 4 2/3 innings.

"A little bit of a battle tonight," Hendricks said.

That may have been an understatement as once again he put his team behind in the first inning, where his ERA stands at 8.55 for the season. He was pulled in the fifth, leading to that parade of relievers. But here's the thing about this year's Cubs: After winning a World Series in 2016, backed by a historically good starting staff, they're now becoming known for their offense. They lead the league in just about every category -- including come-from-behind wins. Thursday was the team's 31st of the season, most in baseball.

"They are definitely fun and enjoyable for the fans but I think we would enjoy a few games where we start up and finish up," Ian Happ, who homered on Thursday, said.

But for that to happen, the Cubs rotation has to be better. Hendricks' ERA for the season is a tick under 4.00 (3.99) while teammate Jose Quintana (3.96) is slightly better. Tyler Chatwood (5.04) checks in at over 5.00 and Yu Darvish (4.95) is still hurt. Maddon is hopeful for better days from all of them, but can the Cubs win a championship with their offense leading the way? It's not the norm, especially coming out of the National League.

"It happens once in a while but it's so hard to get to that last game of the year and win it without that level of pitching," Maddon stated.

Enter the July 31 trade deadline. Considering Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer's fondness for moves this month, Chavez could be the smallest they make. No one knows if they'll go big game hunting again, so for now, that offense will have to carry the load. According to Elias, no team since the 2004 San Francisco Giants has finished the season above .500 in games where their opponent scores first. The Cubs are 26-24 in that category after Thursday's win. Maybe they can win it all using an American League style attack.

No one is happier with that notion than the Cubs staff. Just ask Hendricks. He thinks this offense is better than the one that won the World Series.

"Consistently, up and down the order, I think so," Hendricks declared. "They are doing everything out there. It's not just home runs. ... They picked up pretty much where we left off [before the break]."