The New York Mets will start the second half of the season with outfielder Yoenis Cespedes after he was activated from the 10-day disabled list on Friday.

The 32-year-old hasn't played since May 13 with hip flexor and chronic heel injuries. The team said he is available for Friday's game against the New York Yankees.

On Wednesday, he played first base for the first time in his career in a rehab game for the Mets' rookie league club.

Cespedes played all nine innings and went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run. He has told the Mets he is willing to move to first base, assistant general manager John Ricco told the New York Post last week.

The Mets, however, have said they anticipate Cespedes returning from the disabled list as an outfielder.

Cespedes, who has 162 career home runs in his seven seasons, is hitting .255 with eight homers and 28 RBIs in 37 games this season.

In other moves on Friday, the Mets recalled RHP Drew Smith from Triple-A Las Vegas and optioned infielder Dominic Smith and RHP Corey Oswalt to Las Vegas.