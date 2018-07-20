        <
          Nationals activate Stephen Strasburg and Ryan Zimmerman

          3:50 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Washington Nationals activated pitcher Stephen Strasburg and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman from the disabled list Friday.

          Strasburg was placed on the 10-day disabled list June 10 with right shoulder inflammation.

          Strasburg is scheduled to start Friday night against the Atlanta Braves. The right-hander is 6-6 with a 3.46 ERA in 13 starts this season.

          Zimmerman was originally placed on the 10-day disabled list on May 12 (retroactive to May 10) with a strained right oblique. He was then transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30.

          Zimmerman, 33, is hitting .217 with 5 home runs and 16 RBIs in 33 games.

          Matt Adams is starting at first base for Washington on Friday.

          Right-handed pitcher Wander Suero was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

