MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader apologized to his team after years-old racist and homophobic tweets surfaced during the All-Star Game.

Hader spoke with teammates before a home game Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was the first game for the Brewers since the All-Star break.

Outfielder Brett Phillips said Hader, 24, offered a sincere apology. Manager Craig Counsell described Hader as emotional and very remorseful.

Hader also apologized and took responsibility for the tweets after the All-Star Game, saying they did not reflect his values or the person he is now.

The tweets included uses of a slur used to disparage African-Americans and one that simply said "KKK.''

Hader also met Friday with Billy Bean, Major League Baseball's vice president for social responsibility and inclusion. Bean says he is sympathetic to Hader, whom he described as being in a "tremendous amount of pain.''

Bean spoke with Hader for a couple of hours. He says Hader's experience as a professional athlete in an integrated, diverse environment "has created the person that he is today.''