          Braves' Ozzie Albies likely to miss games with tight hamstring

          Albies exits game with hamstring injury (0:29)

          Ozzie Albies appears to suffer a hamstring injury as he dives to home plate in the first inning of Friday's game vs. the Nationals. (0:29)

          11:05 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          WASHINGTON -- All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves will probably miss a couple of games after an early exit because of tightness in his right hamstring.

          Albies was pulled for a pinch hitter Friday night in an 8-5 win at Washington.

          The 21-year-old Albies hit an RBI double in the first inning, stole third base and then dashed home on a groundout. Albies remained in the game until being pinch-hit for in the third inning.

          Albies played in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Nationals Park. He leads the NL in runs (75), extra-base hits (53), doubles (30) and total bases (211).

          Albies is batting .283 with 20 home runs and 56 RBIs.

          The Braves are a half-game behind the NL-East leading Philadelphia Phillies.

