The New York Mets and Oakland Athletics are working on a trade that would send closer Jeurys Familia to the A's, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney on Friday.

The teams have an agreement on structure, but some issues remain, sources said.

Editor's Picks Cespedes homers in return, ponders surgery Yoenis Cespedes, who hasn't played since mid-May with hip flexor and chronic heel injuries, homered in Friday's win against the Yankees.

Familia was held out of Friday night's 7-5 win over the New York Yankees, with manager Mickey Callaway saying he was told midgame not to use Familia because "there could be a potential trade happening."

"It's tough for me," said a somber Familia, who signed with New York as a 17-year-old in 2007. "I love this team. I love my teammates. I have good memories here."

An All-Star in 2016, Familia has 123 saves for the Mets.

"I had a really good time here. It's tough, man," he said.

Jeurys Familia is 4-4 with 17 saves and a 2.88 ERA in 40 appearances for the Mets this season. AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

Familia, 28, is eligible for free agency next offseason. He is 4-4 with 17 saves and a 2.88 ERA in 40 appearances for the Mets this season.

Injuries have slowed Familia in each of the past two seasons. He missed more than a month of this season with a sore right shoulder and more than three months last season with a blood clot in the same shoulder.

In addition, Familia began the 2017 season serving a 15-game suspension for violating MLB's domestic violence policy, stemming from a 2016 incident with his wife.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.