In his first game since offensive tweets surfaced, Josh Hader strikes out four and keeps the Dodgers off the board. (0:34)

MILWAUKEE -- On Friday, Brewers pitcher Josh Hader faced several groups at Miller Park in the aftermath of his controversial tweets that were unearthed during the All-Star Game.

One of the groups that he didn't face: the Milwaukee fans. That happened Saturday night.

Hader came on in relief in the top of the seventh against the Los Angeles Dodgers. As he jogged in from the bullpen between innings, a smattering of fans stood and applauded. Most fans saved their reactions for Hader's introduction by the PA announcer a couple of minutes later, and it was a resoundingly positive one. The majority of Milwaukee fans rose to their feet, erupting into a gradually rising thunder of support.

As the crowd cheered, Hader stood behind the mound, appearing to collect himself before stepping to the rubber to face Logan Forsythe. He struck out the Dodger swinging, spurring another roar from the home crowd.

Such a reception could not have been assumed after the hard-throwing lefty found himself in a firestorm this week over tweets he posted when he was 17 that had racist, misogynist and homophobic overtones. The messages were exposed while Tuesday's All-Star Game in Washington was being played.

On Friday, Hader made a tearful clubhouse apology to his teammates and coaches, met for over two hours with baseball's vice president for social responsibility and inclusion, Billy Bean, and addressed the media with his teammates joining him in the interview room at Miller Park in a show of solidarity. He did not pitch in that night's game.

On Saturday, Hader allowed a two-out double to Matt Kemp but escaped with a scoreless inning. He then struck out the side in the eighth, finishing with four whiffs during his scoreless two innings.

That preserved the 4-2 Milwaukee win.

The Brewers were bidding to snap a seven-game losing streak that dropped them from first place in the National League Central to second place behind the Chicago Cubs.

Hader, 24, entered the game 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA, seven saves and 89 strikeouts in 48 innings.