Shin-Soo Choo's streak of reaching base safely has been snapped at 52 games -- the longest such single-season streak in Texas Rangers history.

Choo went 0-for-4 in Saturday night's 16-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians in Arlington, Texas. Choo was pulled from the game in the eighth inning after grounding into a fielder's choice.

Choo's 52-game stretch tied Kevin Millar's streak in 2007 as the longest since Orlando Cabrera's 63-game streak in 2006.

The longest active streak in MLB of reaching base safely now belongs to Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, who has done so in 24 straight games.

