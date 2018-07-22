        <
        >

          Shin-Soo Choo's on-base streak ends at Rangers-record 52 games

          play
          Choo's on-base streak ends at 52 games (0:19)

          Shin-Soo Choo's streak of reaching base safely is snapped at 52 games as he goes 0-of-4 in Saturday's loss to the Indians. (0:19)

          12:23 AM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Shin-Soo Choo's streak of reaching base safely has been snapped at 52 games -- the longest such single-season streak in Texas Rangers history.

          Choo went 0-for-4 in Saturday night's 16-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians in Arlington, Texas. Choo was pulled from the game in the eighth inning after grounding into a fielder's choice.

          Choo's 52-game stretch tied Kevin Millar's streak in 2007 as the longest since Orlando Cabrera's 63-game streak in 2006.

          The longest active streak in MLB of reaching base safely now belongs to Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, who has done so in 24 straight games.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices