          Indians' Bradley Zimmer has surgery, out 8-12 months

          8:06 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Cleveland Indians outfielder Bradley Zimmer underwent shoulder surgery on Friday and could be out 8-12 months, manager Terry Francona said.

          "It's just missing the developmental time," Francona said, according to Cleveland.com. "But, OK, so if his clock changes a little bit, that doesn't mean he's not going to be a great player."

          Zimmer underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder. The timetable puts the beginning of the 2019 season in jeopardy.

          The 25-year-old Zimmer has played 34 games with the Indians this season, batting .226 with two homers and nine RBIs. He had been sent down to Triple-A in June.

