Washington Nationals closer Sean Doolittle has suffered a setback in his comeback from a left toe injury that could keep him out a few more weeks.

Doolittle, who threw off a mound Friday for the first time since July 7, told reporters that an MRI on Saturday revealed a stress reaction in his foot. He said the injury will keep him from pitching for weeks but not months.

The 31-year-old missed the All-Star Game hosted by his team but had been expected to return to the Nationals shortly after the break. He was injured when he tripped on the mound and caught his toe, manager Davey Martinez said at the time.

Doolittle has 22 saves and a 1.45 ERA in 35 appearances this season.

