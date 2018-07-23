Tim Tebow speaks with Pedro Gomez about his transformation from NFL quarterback to outfielder and handling life in the minors. (3:35)

Tebow 'grateful' for every twist and turn in career (3:35)

New York Mets minor leaguer Tim Tebow has a broken hamate bone in his right hand and is likely out for the remainder of the season, an MLB source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tebow is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday.

The Binghamton outfielder sustained the injury in Friday night's game against Eastern League opponent Trenton. Binghamton is the Mets' Double-A affiliate. He was placed on the disabled list Saturday.

Tebow played in the Eastern League All-Star Game earlier this month. He is batting .273 with six home runs and 36 RBIs and a team-high 103 strikeouts in 83 games.