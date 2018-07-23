        <
          Tim Tebow has broken hamate bone, likely out remainder of season

          New York Mets minor leaguer Tim Tebow has a broken hamate bone in his right hand and is likely out for the remainder of the season, an MLB source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          Tebow is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday.

          The Binghamton outfielder sustained the injury in Friday night's game against Eastern League opponent Trenton. Binghamton is the Mets' Double-A affiliate. He was placed on the disabled list Saturday.

          Tebow played in the Eastern League All-Star Game earlier this month. He is batting .273 with six home runs and 36 RBIs and a team-high 103 strikeouts in 83 games.

