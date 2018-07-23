Major League Baseball is giving fans a shot to buy a collectible that had never been offered before: the actual ball hit to win the Home Run Derby.

The ball hit by Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper to win the contest in front of his hometown crowd at Nationals Park on July 16 is up on the league's auction website. Harper joined Todd Frazier of the Reds in 2015 and Cubs great Ryne Sandberg in 1990 as the only players to win the Home Run Derby at their home parks.

The ball that Bryce Harper hit to win the Home Run Derby is being auctioned. MLB

To pull off the feat, Harper had to mount an improbable comeback. With less than a minute left in the final round, the Nats slugger trailed Kyle Schwarber of the Cubs 18-9. Then, with AC/DC's "You Shook Me All Night Long" blaring throughout the stadium, Harper sent eight straight offerings and nine of 10 from his father over the fence to tie it up. On his second swing of bonus time, which he earned by belting a 473-foot shot in regulation, Harper hit No. 19 to send the home crowd into a frenzy.

MLB spokesman David Hochman said the league was able to obtain the ball because it landed in a secure area in center field where an authenticator was stationed.

The enthusiasm for Harper's feat was amplified by the fact that he will become a free agent after this season, leading to speculation that this could be his final season in Washington.

Bidding for the ball as of 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday was $7,020. The bidding ends at 9:59 p.m. ET on Monday night.

Information from ESPN's Eddie Matz was used in this report.