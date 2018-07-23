St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with left knee inflammation.

The Cardinals announced the move before their game Monday against the Cincinnati Reds.

Wong, 27, did not play Sunday against the Chicago Cubs after appearing in both games of Saturday's doubleheader at Wrigley Field. He is batting .216 with seven home runs and 24 RBIs.

The move opens a roster spot for right-hander Daniel Poncedeleon, who was promoted from Triple-A Memphis and will start Monday in his major league debut.