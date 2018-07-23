Tampa Bay Rays ace left-hander Blake Snell has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with fatigue in his pitching shoulder.

The Rays, who announced the move before Monday's game against the New York Yankees, said an MRI revealed that Snell has no structural damage in his shoulder.

The roster move is retroactive to Friday, but the Rays have not announced how long Snell will be sidelined.

Snell, a first-time All-Star, is 12-5 with a 2.27 ERA in 20 starts this season. The 25-year-old pitched 1 2/3 innings on Tuesday in the All-Star Game, allowing one run and striking out three.

The Rays recalled right-hander Chih-Wei Hu from Triple-A Durham to replace Snell on the 25-man roster.