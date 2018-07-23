Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Brent Suter has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow, the team announced Monday.

He will likely need Tommy John surgery, according to a report by The Athletic.

The team placed Suter on the 10-day disabled list and recalled right-hander Jorge Lopez from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell had announced Sunday that Suter would be placed on the disabled list after the southpaw experienced forearm tightness in his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Suter allowed six runs in just three innings Sunday and is 8-7 with a 4.80 ERA this season. He is the latest Brewers starter to be sidelined with an injury, joining Junior Guerra, Zach Davies and Jimmy Nelson.

Guerra is expected to be activated from the DL for Tuesday's start against the Washington Nationals. The injury to Suter could prompt the Brewers to trade for a starting pitcher before the July 31 non-waiver deadline.