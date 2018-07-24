Gary Sanchez explains how he could have provided more effort after a couple of instances of not hustling in the Yankees' loss to the Rays. (1:43)

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez is heading to the disabled list with an injury, one day after not hustling on a couple of plays in a loss to the Rays, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney.

An MRI on Tuesday confirmed the injury, which Fancred reported was an aggravation of a previous groin issue.

Austin Romine is starting at catcher in Tuesday's game against the Rays, with Greg Bird serving as the designated hitter.

Monday's 7-6 loss ended when Sanchez was thrown out on an uncommon, game-ending 4-6-3 single-out putout. He didn't hustle out of the batter's box, and after the game expressed regret.

Had he sprinted out of the batter's box, he might have reached first, allowing Aaron Judge to score a game-tying run in the ninth.

"I should've run harder," Sanchez said through an interpreter. "I could've done a better job, for sure."

Both Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Sanchez contended that the catcher was back to full health after resting and rehabbing the groin strain he suffered the last time the Yankees visited Tampa on June 24. Sanchez was hurt trying to beat a ground ball.

Following a nearly four-week stay on the disabled list, he returned to the lineup Friday.

Sanchez's lack of effort didn't hurt the Yankees only at the end of the game. It cost them near the start of it as well.

With two outs in the first inning, Sanchez and Yankees ace Luis Severino got their signals confused with Rays first baseman Jake Bauers standing at second base.

"I thought I saw three fingers," Severino said, believing Sanchez was asking him to throw a slider. "He told me, 'No, I called one.'"

The catcher was expecting a fastball and had trouble keeping Severino's pitch in front of him. When it got away, it skipped well up the third-base line. Lost initially, Sanchez seemed to jog over toward the ball, thinking Bauers would try to advance only one base.

But the opportunistic baserunner got aggressive, taking his turn around third. By the time Sanchez picked up his pace toward the baseball, Bauers was going into a headfirst slide at home, well ahead of Sanchez's throw that ended up hitting him.

"Yeah, that's another instance there if I would have done a better job, being quicker, getting that ball, maybe we have a chance to get him out at home," Sanchez said. "And that's my fault."

Information from ESPN's Coley Harvey was used in this report.