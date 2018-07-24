        <
          RHP Shane Bieber recalled by Indians to start against Pittsburgh

          3:56 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CLEVELAND -- Right-hander Shane Bieber was recalled by Cleveland from Triple-A Columbus to start against Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

          Infielder Yandy Diaz was optioned to Columbus to make room for Bieber, who is 5-1 with a 3.53 ERA in seven starts this season for the Indians.

          Left-hander Andrew Miller, who has been out since May 26 with right knee inflammation, was transferred to the 60-day disabled list. Miller is eligible to be activated Wednesday and is on a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment at Double-Akron.

          Miller is scheduled to pitch twice this week leading up to back-to-back outings, possibly this weekend.

          Cleveland claimed outfielder Johnny Field off waivers from Tampa Bay and optioned him to Columbus.

