Shortstop Trea Turner was not in the Washington Nationals starting lineup on Tuesday, a day after drawing the ire of manager Dave Martinez for failing to run out of the batter's box after a pitch hit his bat and landed in fair territory.

"I actually thought the ball hit him in the hand," Martinez said Monday night after a 6-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. "(The umpire) said he bunted the ball. I was like, well why would he walk off the field? In that moment, we are trying to win a ball game. There's a good chance he won't play tomorrow."

Wilmer Difo is in Tuesday's starting lineup, hitting seventh.

Turner said Monday night that he put his bat up in "self-defense" as he thought he was going to get hit by the pitch.

"I then ended up bunting it fair somehow. By the time I got my feet underneath me, the pitcher was already standing right there," Martinez said. "I probably should have ran to first."

Turner is hitting .263 on the season with 12 homers and 40 RBIs.

