The New York Mets placed Yoenis Cespedes on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday as they wait for the results of tests the outfielder had Monday on his heels.

Cespedes underwent an MRI on Monday and was examined by a specialist.

He homered in Friday night's victory at the Yankees in his return from the DL after missing two months with a strained right hip flexor. He has not played since that game.

He disclosed after the game that calcification on both heels has bothered him for 15 years and caused the lower-body injuries that have limited him to 119 games in the time since he signed a $110 million, four-year contract.

The 32-year-old Cespedes is hitting .262 with nine home runs and 29 RBIs in 38 games this season.

The Mets also recalled infielders Jeff McNeil and Phillip Evans from Triple-A Las Vegas and designated utilityman Ty Kelly for assignment.

McNeil was hitting .368 with five home runs and 28 RBIs at Las Vegas. Overall in two minor league stops, he is hitting .342 with 19 home runs and 71 RBIs this season.

