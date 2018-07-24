The return of Seattle Mariners ace James Paxton will have to wait just a bit longer.

Paxton, who is on the disabled list with a back injury, has been scratched from his scheduled return Tuesday night.

According to Mariners manager Scott Servais, Paxton complained Sunday of lingering discomfort in his back following a bullpen session.

Servais said the team is hopeful that Paxton will be ready for his next scheduled start. Roenis Elias will start in Paxton's place against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

Paxton (8-4, 3.70 ERA) has not pitched since lasting just 2/3 of an inning in a July 12 start.