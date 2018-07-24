ARLINGTON, Texas -- Oakland Athletics Opening Day starter Kendall Graveman will have Tommy John surgery.

A's manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday that Graveman's surgery will be performed by Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister. Melvin didn't know when the surgery would be.

Graveman was 0-5 with an 8.89 ERA in his six starts this season for the A's before getting sent down to Triple-A Nashville on April 26. The 26-year-old right-hander got a second opinion after a recent setback with his troublesome pitching elbow.

Melvin said there was no indication that the elbow issues had any impact on Graveman's struggles. The manager said Graveman never reported feeling anything wrong until his past couple of starts at Triple-A.