CHICAGO -- Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant was out of Tuesday's lineup due to continued soreness in his left shoulder.

Joe Maddon said Bryant also will sit Wednesday, but the Cubs manager doesn't believe a second stint on the disabled list is needed just yet.

"Rest is the best thing for him right now, but we're not necessarily ready to do that," Maddon said Tuesday, before the Cubs played the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Bryant, 26, originally hurt his shoulder on a slide and did not play between June 22 and July 11 because of it.

He has started nine games since coming off the DL but now needs more rest after aggravating his shoulder on a swing Monday night.

"He's sore," Maddon said. "I have to be proactive with that. I want to make sure that we're not pushing him too hard right now."

The Cubs received better news on right-hander Yu Darvish (elbow), who threw 16 pitches in the bullpen on Tuesday with team brass looking on.

"Went well," Maddon said. "No real horrible discomfort, so that was a positive.

Maddon indicated the team would re-evaluate the next step for Darvish on Wednesday, with the presumption that he will throw a more extended bullpen session in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Maddon had no update on closer Brandon Morrow, who is on the disabled list with a right biceps injury.