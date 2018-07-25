The New York Yankees have agreed to a deal to acquire All-Star reliever Zach Britton from the Baltimore Orioles for three minor league pitchers, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The deal, which has not been finalized, would send righthanded starter Dillon Tate, lefthanded starter Josh Rogers, and right reliever Cody Carroll.

The agreement between the two teams was first reported by Fancred.

Tate has a 5-2 record and a 3.38 ERA for the Yankees' Double-A Trenton affiliate and is the prime piece going back to Baltimore in the trade.

Britton, 30, has amassed 139 saves for the Orioles since 2013. He is the top bullpen arm available on the market now that Kelvin Herrera, Brad Hand and Jeurys Familia have changed teams via trade since mid-June.

The Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are among several other clubs that have been pursuing Britton, who carried a streak of eight consecutive scoreless appearances into Tuesday night's game against Boston. Britton ruptured his right Achilles during an offseason workout session and didn't make his 2018 debut until June 12.

If the trade goes through, Britton would join Aroldis Chapman, Dellin Betances, David Robertson and others in a New York bullpen that leads the majors with a 2.75 ERA and 448 strikeouts. If the deal goes through, Britton will be the team's third reliever with 100 or more career saves, joining Chapman and Robertson.

The Yankees had been seeking a starting pitcher upgrade, but recently turned their attention to the bullpen because they didn't regard Cole Hamels, J.A. Happ and other available starters as enough of an upgrade on their current rotation.

The Orioles, who have a major-league-worst 28-73 record, have embarked on a full-scale rebuild. They traded shortstop Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers last week for five minor leaguers and are weighing trade offers for Jonathan Schoop, Kevin Gausman, Adam Jones, Brad Brach and other players in advance of the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

The Yankees selected Tate with the fourth overall pick in the 2015 draft. A 24-year old righthander, the UC-Santa Barbara product is 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 15 starts with double-A Trenton this year. Prior to the season, ESPN's Keith Law ranked Tate as the eighth best prospect in the Yankees system.

Carroll and Rogers were also members of the same 2015 draft class that brought Tate to New York.

Carroll, taken by the Yankees in the 22nd round out of the University of Southern Mississippi, was ranked as the team's number 15 prospect by MLB Pipeline entering this season. In 32 relief appearances at triple-A Scranton, the 25-year old righty went 3-0 with nine saves and a 2.81 ERA.

Rogers was an 11th round pick out of the University of Louisville. The 24-year old southpaw was 6-8 with a 3.95 ERA in 19 starts with Scranton this season.

A former third-round pick of the Orioles in 2006, Britton was drafted as a starter. After moving to the bullpen at the beginning of 2014, he emerged as one of the most dominant relievers in the majors, recording a sub-2.00 ERA and 30-plus saves in three straight seasons.

In 2016, he went a perfect 47-for-47 in save opportunities, posted a 0.54 ERA and finished fourth in the American League Cy Young balloting. Despite Britton's regular-season success that year, manager Buck Showalter famously decided against deploying his closer in extra innings during Baltimore's wild-card loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, instead opting for starter Ubaldo Jimenez, who surrendered the winning runs.

Over the last couple of seasons, the 30-year-old southpaw has struggled to stay healthy. In 2017, Britton served two separate stints on the disabled list with a left forearm strain. This past December, he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon that kept him sidelined for the first two and a half months of the season.

Since making his debut on June 12, Britton has a 3.45 ERA in 16 appearances, and has converted four of five save chances. After a rocky start, the eight-year veteran has been more effective recently, working eight consecutive scoreless outings. During that stretch, he's allowed three hits over eight innings, striking out six and walking four.

Britton, who becomes a free agent after this season, is set to earn $12 million this year. With just over a third of the season left, Britton is due about $4.5 million for the remainder of the season.

Information from ESPN's Eddie Matz was used in this report.