The New York Mets announced Wednesday that outfielder Yoenis Cespedes will have season-ending surgery on both heels.

Editor's Picks Cespedes back on DL as Mets await 2nd opinion The Mets have placed Yoenis Cespedes on the 10-day disabled list due to his ongoing heel issues and are still deciding whether the oft-injured slugger needs surgery on both feet.

The surgery, to repair calcification around his Achilles tendons, has not been scheduled. It will be done in stages, one foot at a time.

Cespedes will be out an estimated eight to 10 months, per the team. He could be out a longer -- but not a shorter -- amount of time.

Cespedes, 32, who was placed on the disabled list Tuesday, had an MRI and was examined by a foot specialist Monday in an effort to ascertain whether he should have an operation to alleviate chronic heel pain.

The two-time All-Star returned from the disabled list Friday after missing two months with a strained right hip flexor and homered as the designated hitter in a victory at Yankee Stadium. But in a staggering revelation, Cespedes disclosed after the game that calcification on both heels has bothered him for 15 years and caused the lower-body injuries that have limited him to 119 games in 1½ seasons since he signed a $110 million, four-year contract.

He hasn't played since Friday. The left fielder is batting .262 with 9 home runs and 29 RBIs in 38 games this season.