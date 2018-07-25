        <
          Yoenis Cespedes to have surgery on heels, expected to miss 8-10 months

          11:11 AM ET
          The New York Mets announced Wednesday that outfielder Yoenis Cespedes will have season-ending surgery on both heels.

          The surgery, to repair calcification around his Achilles tendons, has not been scheduled. It will be done in stages, one foot at a time.

          Cespedes will be out an estimated eight to 10 months, per the team. He could be out a longer -- but not a shorter -- amount of time.

          Cespedes, 32, who was placed on the disabled list Tuesday, had an MRI and was examined by a foot specialist Monday in an effort to ascertain whether he should have an operation to alleviate chronic heel pain.

          The two-time All-Star returned from the disabled list Friday after missing two months with a strained right hip flexor and homered as the designated hitter in a victory at Yankee Stadium. But in a staggering revelation, Cespedes disclosed after the game that calcification on both heels has bothered him for 15 years and caused the lower-body injuries that have limited him to 119 games in 1½ seasons since he signed a $110 million, four-year contract.

          He hasn't played since Friday. The left fielder is batting .262 with 9 home runs and 29 RBIs in 38 games this season.

