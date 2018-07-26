New York Mets minor leaguer Tim Tebow said the season-ending hand surgery he underwent on Tuesday was a success.

"Doc said the surgery went well, so we got that going for me, which is nice," Tebow said in a video posted Wednesday on Twitter. "Now it's time to get back to training."

The former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner broke his right hamate bone Thursday while swinging a bat for Double-A Binghamton in an Eastern League game against Trenton.

"It's about a six- to eight-week recovery, so effectively his season is over,'' Mets assistant general manager John Ricco said Monday.

Tebow was hitting .273 with six home runs and 36 RBIs in 84 games for Binghamton. He hit .301 in June and .340 in July, and he doubled in the Eastern League All-Star Game on July 11.

Tebow signed with Mets in late 2016 and played in the Arizona Fall League. Last year, he hit .226 with eight homers and 52 RBIs in 126 games at two levels of Class A.

Associated Press contributed to this report.