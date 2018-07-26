Andrew Benintendi smacks a solo home run to right field and J.D. Martinez follows up with his 32nd dinger of the season. (0:54)

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was not happy with the Baltimore Orioles' handling of Wednesday's game, postponed by rain following a 2-hour and 33-minute delay that began immediately after Boston took a 5-0 lead in the second inning.

"I'm annoyed about the whole three-game series," Cora said. "It happened two days ago -- a rain delay with two outs in the first inning -- and it happened again tonight. I'm not happy about it."

Cora said the Orioles should never have started Wednesday's game. Radar tracking showed that massive storms were coming shortly after the game was scheduled to begin.

The home team makes the call on whether and when a game starts, while the umpiring crew decides on delays and when to call the game.

In Boston's win on Monday, Rick Porcello worked through rain delays of 43 and 19 minutes. Tuesday's loss also had a rain delay.

"Rick had to wait for a while in a game that with two outs in the first inning there was a rain delay," Cora said. "It was a tough one."

Red Sox starter David Price threw only 14 pitches Wednesday night.

All statistics will be wiped out, including home runs by Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi and J.D. Martinez.

Almost immediately after Betts ripped a three-run shot to make it 5-0, heavy showers caused the umpires to call for the field to be covered by a tarp.

"I feel for the team, actually. I don't care about the home runs," Cora said. "I mean, we have a 5-0 lead and one of the horses on the mound. It's not that it's a guaranteed win, but we know where we're at."

The Red Sox are in the midst of a long stretch of consecutive games, and they travel back to Boston to begin a four-game set against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

A makeup game was scheduled for 1:05 p.m. on Aug. 11 in Baltimore, as part of a day-night doubleheader.

Associated Press contributed to this report.