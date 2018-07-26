Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is heading back to the disabled list with shoulder inflammation.

The team announced the move, which is retroactive to July 24, before Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks. Infielder David Bote was called up from Triple-A Iowa and was in the lineup at second base. Ian Happ took Bryant's normal spot at third base.

Bryant, 26, originally hurt his shoulder on a slide and did not play between June 22 and July 11 because of it.

He has started nine games since coming off the DL but aggravated his shoulder on a swing Monday night and has missed the last two games.

Bryant is batting .276 with 11 home runs and 44 RBI this season.

Bote was batting ninth in the lineup, with manager Joe Maddon putting the pitcher, Tyler Chatwood, in the eighth spot.

Bote was at second because Javier Baez was not in the Cubs starting lineup Thursday after leaving Tuesday's game when Steven Souza slid into his knee. He pinch hit Wednesday, beat out an infield hit and limped into second on a bad throw. He left the game, but Chatwood ran for him and scored the winning run.