          Giants' Brandon Belt lands on 10-day disabled list

          7:01 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The San Francisco Giants have placed first baseman Brandon Belt on the 10-day disabled list and have activated third baseman Evan Longoria.

          Belt left in the seventh inning of Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners with a hyperextended knee.

          He was hurt reaching on an infield single when he took a hard step after reaching first base. He limped off the field after being briefly examined by a trainer.

          Longoria suffered a fracture in his left hand last month.

          The Giants also recalled pitcher Chris Stratton from Triple-A Sacramento and recalled reliever Ty Blach, who was sent to Triple-A on Wednesday.

