The Minnesota Twins are finalizing a trade to send infielder Eduardo Escobar to the Arizona Diamondbacks for three minor leaguers, sources told ESPN on Friday, confirming multiple reports.

Escobar, 29, has a .274/.338/.514 slash line this season and leads the majors with 37 doubles. He has played third base, shortstop and second base this season and gives the Diamondbacks a desired offensive upgrade.

Arizona ranks seventh in the National League with 461 runs and 12th in the league with a .705 team OPS. In addition, third baseman Jake Lamb left Thursday's game against the Chicago Cubs with a shoulder contusion.

Escobar broke into pro ball with the Chicago White Sox as an international free agent out of his native Venezuela in 2006 and came to Minnesota in 2012 as part of a trade for pitcher Francisco Liriano.

Pitcher Jhoan Duran, outfielder Ernie De La Trinidad and outfielder Gabriel Maciel will be going to the Twins in exchange for Escobar, according to multiple reports.

Two sources said Escobar learned of the trade on television in the Twins clubhouse before the medical reviews were complete, and he was brought into manager Paul Molitor's office and told the reports were accurate.

The trade inadvertently leaked in the media before it was official, the sources said.

Escobar had been listed in the Twins' starting lineup for Friday's game against the Red Sox.