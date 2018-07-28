The Houston Astros have won the bidding for Minnesota Twins right-handed reliever Ryan Pressly, one of the hottest bullpen commodities on the trade market.

The Astros will send right-hander Jorge Alcala and center fielder Gilberto Celestino to Minnesota for the right-handed Pressly, the teams announced.

Pressly was 1-1 with a 3.40 ERA (47 2/3 IP, 18 ER), 19 walks and 69 strikeouts for the Twins this season. He has made 51 appearances, tied for the second-most in baseball. He is a bargain, too. He is making $1.6 million this season and is under team control through 2019.

"He can bring a lot, he has a good arm and has had success in the 'pen," Houston manager A.J. Hinch said. "I don't know him but I know his track record so he's somebody we looked at pretty hard and you know he fits how we like to pitch and he fits in a lot of different roles for us."

To make room room for Pressly on the roster, the Astros are optioning reliever Cionel Perez to Triple-A.

The Twins acquired Pressly in the Rule 5 Draft in 2013 from the Boston Red Sox. He has appeared in 281 games for Minnesota, going 17-16 with a 3.75 ERA (317 IP, 132 ER), 108 walks and 282 strikeouts.

The Twins have been busy sellers. Earlier Friday, they sent switch-hitting infielder Eduardo Escobar to the Arizona Diamondbacks for minor league right-hander Jhoan Duran and outfielders Gabriel Maciel and Ernie De La Trinidad.

Alcala, 22, Houston's 10th-ranked prospect, was signed by the Astros in 2015 from Bajos de Haina, Dominican Republic. The right-hander went 3-7 with a 3.29 ERA (79 1/3 IP, 29 ER), 35 walks, 82 strikeouts and 3 saves in 19 games (12 starts) between high-A Buies Creek and Double-A Corpus Christi.

Celestino, 19, ranked 15th in Houston's system, was signed in 2016 out of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The outfielder has played 36 games between Single-A Tri City and Double-A Corpus Christi, combining to hit .299 (40-for-134) with 8 doubles, 4 home runs, 21 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 36 games.