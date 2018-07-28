The Kansas City Royals have traded former All-Star slugger Mike Moustakas to the Milwaukee Brewers for minor league outfielder Brett Phillips and minor league pitcher Jorge Lopez.

Moustakas is hitting .249 with 20 homers and 62 RBIs this season. A key member of the Royals' 2015 World Series championship team, he became a free agent after last season, then signed a one-year contract with the Royals in March that includes a mutual option for 2019. The Royals are last in the American League Central at 31-71.

Travis Shaw is the Brewers' regular third baseman. He could move to second to make room for Moustakas. Shaw has been taking grounders at second, although he's never played the position professionally.

Mike Moustakas joins a Brewers club that has the top spot in the NL wild-card race and is just one game behind the Cubs for the NL Central lead. Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers are one game behind the the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central and have a 2 1/2-game lead in the NL wild-card race. Earlier this week, they acquired veteran reliever Joakim Soria from the Chicago White Sox.

Moustakas had six career postseason home runs for the Royals. Only George Brett hit more with 10. With his departure, Alcides Escobar, Salvador Perez and Alex Gordon are the only starters for the Royals from the clinching Game 5 of the 2015 World Series still left on the team.

Moustakas was first named an All-Star in 2015. After a right knee injury cut short his 2016 season, Moustakas bounced back in 2017 for his second All-Star appearance and was named AL Comeback Player of the Year.

Phillips is the 10th-ranked prospect in the Brewers system, according to MLB Pipeline. He's hitting .240 with six home runs and 25 RBIs for Triple-A Colorado Springs this season, and he also saw action in 15 games for the Brewers.

Lopez also has been playing for Colorado Springs, going 3-3 with a 5.65 ERA in 24 relief appearances. The right-hander has appeared in 13 major league games, including 10 this season for Milwaukee.