Rafael Devers appears to strain his hamstring on a bunt in the first. He'd stay in the game, but would leave after another hit in the eighth. (0:59)

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers was officially placed on the 10-day disabled list on Sunday, a day after manager Alex Cora said Devers was likely to head there with a strained left hamstring.

Cora said Saturday that Devers strained his hamstring on his bunt single in the first inning of the Red Sox's 10-4 win over the Minnesota Twins. Devers stayed in the game, going 2-for-4 with an RBI, but then the hamstring tightened on him as he rounded second in the eighth inning.

Rafael Devers had a dramatic, game-tying home run in the ninth Friday night, then hurt himself bunting in the first inning Saturday. Charles Krupa/AP Photo

Devers had a ninth-inning, game-tying home run on Friday night. Devers is batting .245 with 15 home runs and 52 RBIs for the Red Sox this season.

It is Devers' second stint on the DL this month. Just before the All-Star break he went on the DL with inflammation in his left shoulder, returning July 21.

The Red Sox recalled infielder Tzu-Wei Lin from Triple-A Pawtucket to fill Devers' roster spot.