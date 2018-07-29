Rafael Devers appears to strain his hamstring on a bunt in the first. He'd stay in the game, but would leave after another hit in the eighth. (0:59)

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is likely to go on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring, manager Alex Cora said Saturday after his team's 10-4 win over the Minnesota Twins.

Cora said Devers strained his left hamstring on his bunt single in the first inning. Devers stayed in the game, going 2-for-4 with an RBI, but then the hamstring tightened on him as he rounded second in the eighth inning.

Rafael Devers had a dramatic, game-tying home run in the ninth Friday night, then hurt himself bunting in the first inning Saturday. Charles Krupa/AP Photo

Devers, who had a ninth-inning, game-tying home run on Friday night, will have further tests on Sunday morning.

It would be Devers' second stint on the DL this month. Just before the All-Star break he went on the DL with inflammation in his left shoulder, returning July 21.

Devers is batting .245 with 15 home runs and 52 RBIs for the Red Sox this season.