The Colorado Rockies are bringing back veteran outfielder Matt Holliday on a minor league deal, according to multiple reports.

Holliday, 38, played in Colorado from 2004 to 2008, achieving his greatest success with the team. He led the National League in batting average and RBIs in 2007, when the Rockies got all the way to the World Series. He hit .340 with 36 home runs and 137 RBIs that season, all career highs.

Matt Holliday last played with the Yankees, hitting .231 with 19 homers and 64 RBIs in 2017. Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Holliday was traded to the Oakland Athletics in 2009 after he and the Rockies could not come to an agreement on a contract extension. He signed with the St. Louis Cardinals in the offseason and was part of a Cardinals team that won the World Series in 2011.

A seven-time All-Star, Holliday has a .299 average with 314 home runs and 1217 RBIs over 14 seasons.

Last season, he played with the New York Yankees, hitting .231 with 19 homers and 64 RBIs.

Colorado is 56-47, two games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West and in a fight for a wild-card spot.