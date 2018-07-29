The Atlanta Braves have acquired right-handed reliever Brad Brach from the Baltimore Orioles for international slot money.

Brach, 32, is 1-2 with 11 saves and a 4.85 ERA this season but has a 10.80 ERA in eight games this month. Left-handers are hitting .342 against him, and he has allowed runs in 11 of 42 appearances. He has struck out 38 and walked 19 in 39 innings.

He is the latest player to be dealt by the Orioles, who have the majors' worst record at 32-74 and had previously moved shortstop Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers and closer Zach Britton to the New York Yankees.

Brach now goes from a team 41½ games behind in the American League East to an Atlanta team that is just 1½ games out in the National League East.

To make room for Brach on the 40-man roster, the Braves transferred right-hander Brandon McCarthy to the 60-day disabled list.

Brach broke into the big leagues with San Diego in 2011 and pitched in parts of three seasons with the Padres before going to Baltimore in a trade in November 2013.

He went 7-1 with a 3.18 ERA in 2014, was 10-4 in 2016 and entered this season with a 26-13 record and a 2.74 ERA as an Oriole.

He had 18 saves last year while subbing for injured Zach Britton and earned most of his saves this season while Britton started on the disabled list with a torn Achilles tendon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.